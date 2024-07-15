Oregon State Baseball Top-10 Highest MLB Draft Picks All-Time
With Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana going No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, BeaversEdge looks back at the top-10 highest draftees of all time!
|Player
|Year
|Overall
|Team
|
2B Travis Bazzana
|
2024
|
1st
|
Guardians
|
C Adley Rutschman
|
2019
|
1st
|
Orioles
|
2B Nick Madrigal
|
2018
|
4th
|
White Sox
|
OF Michael Conforto
|
2014
|
10th
|
Mets
|
P Scott Christman
|
1993
|
17th
|
White Sox
|
OF/IF Steve Lyons
|
1981
|
19th
|
Red Sox
|
OF Trevor Larnach
|
2018
|
20th
|
Twins
|
P Cooper Hjerpe
|
2022
|
22nd
|
Cardinals
|
OF Jacoby Ellsbury
|
2005
|
23rd
|
Red Sox
|
P Drew Rasmussen (Tie)
|
2017
|
31st
|
Rays
|
P Mike Thurman (Tie)
|
1994
|
31st
|
Expos
