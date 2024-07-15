Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Top-10 Highest MLB Draft Picks All-Time

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana going No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, BeaversEdge looks back at the top-10 highest draftees of all time!

Oregon State Baseball Highest Draftees
Player Year Overall Team

2B Travis Bazzana

2024

1st

Guardians

C Adley Rutschman

2019

1st

Orioles

2B Nick Madrigal

2018

4th

White Sox

OF Michael Conforto

2014

10th

Mets

P Scott Christman

1993

17th

White Sox

OF/IF Steve Lyons

1981

19th

Red Sox

OF Trevor Larnach

2018

20th

Twins

P Cooper Hjerpe

2022

22nd

Cardinals

OF Jacoby Ellsbury

2005

23rd

Red Sox

P Drew Rasmussen (Tie)

2017

31st

Rays

P Mike Thurman (Tie)

1994

31st

Expos

