SURPRISE, Ariz. – Ruben Cedillo tallied two hits and Gavin Turley hit a home run in his first career at bat but Oregon State dropped a 7-2 decision to New Mexico Friday at Surprise Stadium in the Beavers’ 2023 season opener.

Cedillo singled in both the first and third innings, and ended the day 2-for-4. Fellow Oregon State newcomer Gavin Turley hit a solo home run on a 2-2 pitch in the second inning to net the Beavers their first run of the season.

Brady Kasper also drove in a run for the Beavers on a double in the ninth.

New Mexico, however, snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Beavers on the strength of 14 hits. The Lobos scored three in the fourth to go ahead for good, and posted solo runs in the sixth and eighth and two in the seventh.

Trent Sellers made his first OSU start, and took the loss after allowing five hits and two runs – one earned – in three innings. He struck out seven. His counterpart, Riley Egloff, held OSU to five hits and a run in five innings to pick up the win.

Next Up

OSU returns to Surprise Stadium Saturday to take on Minnesota. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (noon in Arizona).

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Four Beavers in the Oregon State lineup made their Beaver debuts on Friday: Easton Talt, Ruben Cedillo, Gavin Turley and Mikey Kane. Additionally, starting pitcher Trent Sellers, who transferred from Lewis & Clark State, also made his OSU debut.

- Cedillo became the first Beaver with a hit this season via a two-out single in the first inning.

- Turley hit the first home run, a solo shot in the second inning. It was also the first by any player in the Pac-12 this season.

- AJ Hutcheson and Aiden Jimenez made their OSU debuts out of the bullpen. Hutcheson closed out the game for the Beavers, and struck out three in two innings of work.

- Dallas Macias also made his OSU debut, pinch hitting in the ninth.

- OSU’s pitching staff combined to strike out 14 for the second consecutive game. The Beavers also did so in the 2022 Super Regional finale versus Auburn last June.

- Oregon State wore its black uniform tops.

OSU