Oregon State wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins will be staying in the Big Apple this next season as he re-signed with the New York Giants on Thursday...

Hodgins, who was claimed off waivers by the Giants after Buffalo waived him in October, emerged as a go-to target for quarterback Daniel Jones, hauling in 37 catches for 392 yards and four touchdowns.

Hodgins also had a breakout performance in the playoffs, catching eight passes for 105 yards and a score in New York's upset of the Vikings in the wild-card round...

Per multiple reports, Hodgins signed a minimum-salary one-year contract with New York and will be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign...