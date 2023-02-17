PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It didn't take long for Oregon State freshman outfielder Gavin Turley to make his presence.

On Friday morning, Turley took his first career at-bat as a Beaver. One of the top recruits in the country in this past recruiting cycle, high expectations have followed Turley to Corvallis.

In his first career at-bat, the Chandler (AZ) native went deep off New Mexico right-handed pitcher Riley Egloff on a 2-2 count to lead off the second inning and put the Beavers up 1-0 in their season opener.

Two teams are meeting as part of the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. After their matchup on Friday against the Lobos, they'll take on Minnesota on Saturday, New Mexico once again on Sunday before finishing up their extended weekend in Arizona on Monday against the University of California Santa Barbara.

