CORVALLIS, Ore. – Travis Bazzana scored on a California wild pitch in the ninth to send Oregon State to a 2-1 walkoff victory over the Golden Bears Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. With the win, the Beavers took 2-of-3 games in the Pac-12 Conference series.

Bazzana opened the ninth with a single, then moved to third when Mason Guerra reached on an error. The second pitch to Gavin Turley from California reliever Robert Aivazian was spiked in front of catcher Caleb Lomavita, enabling Bazzana to score on a wild pitch.

Aivazian took the loss for Cal (10-11 overall, 2-7 Pac-12 Conference) while OSU reliever Ryan Brown, after two scoreless innings, earned the win, his second of the year.

OSU (15-9, 3-6) scored first when Mikey Kane reached on a bases-loaded walk in the third. The Bears, however, tied the game in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Dom Souto.

Bazzana and Kane each had two hits to lead the Beavers, who recorded seven on the day.

AJ Lattery started for the Beavers, going 2 2/3 innings. Three other relievers – Ian Lawson, Tyler Mejia and Brown – all worked at least two innings, combining to strike out seven while limiting the Bears to one run on two hits and three walks.

Next Up

Oregon State plays a non-conference matchup with Seattle Wednesday afternoon in Bellevue, Wash. First pitch at Bannerwood Park is slated for 2 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Dallas Macias made his third start of the year, but first in the outfield.

- Turley made his first start of the season in center field.

- Garret Forrester batted in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career.

- Easton Talt batted in the No. 2 spot of the lineup for the first time and first since opening day on Feb. 17 against New Mexico.

- Oregon State and California combined to leave 25 runners on base.

- The game marked the last of 10 at home for the Beavers in the month of March. Oregon State is set to play its next seven games in the road and return to Goss Stadium in 15 days to host Gonzaga on April 10.

OSU Athletics