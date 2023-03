PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After spending the entirety of his seven-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, former Oregon State offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo will be on a new team for the foreseeable future as he signed a three-year, 24 million dollar contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers...

Seumalo, a third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016, has played in 81 games including 60 starts... He's also a Super Bow Champion (LII) and has appeared in the game twice...

Seumalo's versatility will likely be essential for the Steelers as he's capable of playing either of the guard spots at a high level and having some experience playing each of the tackle positions during his time in Philly.

Given that the Steelers return 2022 starting right guard James Daniels back in the fold, expect Seumalo to shift back over to the left side in Pittsburgh...