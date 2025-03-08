Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Walk-Off San Diego 2-0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Day 3 Breakdown | Day 3 Nuggets: Offense Wins The Day | WATCH: Spring Football Day 3 Interviews | Spring Football Video Day 3 | Offer Roundup Early March

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Easton Talt belted a 2-2 pitch over the fence in right field in the ninth inning to send eighth-ranked Oregon State to a 2-0 win over San Diego Saturday afternoon in front of 4,003 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Wilson Weber walked with two outs and a scoreless tie in the bottom half of the ninth against San Diego reliever Austin Smith. That set up the fourth and final at bat of the day for Talt, who battled to a 2-2 count.

Talt took the fifth pitch of the at bat from Smith and lofted it just over the fence to the left of the scoreboard, bringing Goss Stadium’s 20th-largest crowd to their feet to celebrate the walkoff victory.

The long ball, Talt’s first of the year and second of his career, snapped a scoreless ballgame that saw the teams combine for 23 strikeouts to 13 hits and three walks. Both teams were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and advanced runners just nine times in 29 opportunities.

Dax Whitney started for the Beavers and the righty freshman, making his Goss Stadium debut, went a season-long six innings. He struck out 10 and scattered five hits and a walk.

Whitney was backed by a trio of Wyatt Queen, Tanner Douglas and Matthew Morrell, who combined for three scoreless innings of relief. Morrell, the last of the three on the hill, picked up the win with a scoreless ninth, improving to 1-0 on the year.

Logan Reddemann, San Diego’s starter, also handcuffed the Beavers, holding Oregon State (9-3) to six hits with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Smith, the lone Torero (2-12) reliever, allowed a hit and two runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year.

MORE: Spring Notebook: Cavanaugh & McCann Settling In | Day 2 Nuggets: Murphy Expanding Passing Attack | QB Maalik Murphy: "This Is Where I Want To Be"

Next Up

Oregon State and San Diego conclude the series Sunday. Watch it live on Portland’s CW, the KOIN+ app and Pac-12 Insider on Amazon, Plex and other applications. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Trent Caraway extended his hit streak to 12 games by leading off the Beavers’ half of the first with a single.

• The crowd of 4,003 marked the 20th-largest in Goss Stadium’s history.

• Whitney became the first Beaver pitcher to reach double figures in strikeouts in a game this season.

• Whitney has struck out 30 in 18 innings this season. He’s scattered 16 hits and seven walks.

• Whitney’s six innings gave him the Beavers’ second quality start of the season and the first since Ethan Kleinschmit on Feb. 16 against Indiana, OSU’s third game of the year.

• San Diego was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position against Whitney.

• Opponents have yet to score in the first against Oregon State this season.

• Gavin Turley and Tyce Peterson both extended their hit streaks to six games apiece.

OSU Athletics