ARLINGTON, Texas – Travis Bazzana hit two home runs and Tanner Smith all went deep as No. 7 Oregon State rode eight extra-base hits to an 8-1 win over Oklahoma State Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Smith and Bazzana each homered during a three-run second inning. Smith’s long ball, his second of the year, drove in two and snapped a short 1-1 tie. Bazzana, two batters later, homered to deep right field to make it a 4-1 Beaver lead.

Eric Segura started and was backed up by the Oregon State offense. He allowed a first-inning run but settled in after. He came out of the game in the sixth in favor of reliever Tephen Montgomery after scattering four hits and a run with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Segura took the win, the first of his collegiate career.

Already in control, the Beavers added to the lead with a solo run on a Gavin Turley single in the fourth, and two more in the following frame when Mason Guerra singled to right center.

Bazzana increased the lead to seven when homering just over the right field fence in the sixth inning.

Oklahoma State starter Janzen Keisel took the loss after allowing six hits and five runs in 2 1/3 innings. He dropped to 1-1 on the year.

Bazzana led the Beavers with three hits, adding a double in the eighth while also drawing a walk in the fourth inning. Guerra and Turley also had two hits apiece for Oregon State, which finished with 12 overall. Five of the 12 went for two bases.

The Beavers played eight games in 10 days on the road to open 2024, going 7-1. Oklahoma State is 4-3 after Sunday’s loss.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to Corvallis for the Beavers’ 2024 home opener Thursday at 5:35 p.m. PT. The Beavers will square off with North Dakota State and the game is live via the Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network app and an Oregon State live stream. Tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- The teams met for the 10th time and first since 2019. It was the seventh all-time matchup at a neutral site. The lone games not to be played at a neutral-site were 2019 in Corvallis. Oregon State was supposed to play in Stillwater the following season but Covid-19 forced the series’ cancellation.

- The Beavers fell behind first for the third time in as many games at the Kubota College Baseball Series.

- Micah McDowell extended his hit streak to eight games with a first-inning double.

- Trent Caraway extended his hit streak to eight games as well, doing so on a single in the seventh inning.

- Oregon State hit multiple home runs for the fourth time this season. The Beavers have three ore more three times.

- OSU outscored its opponents 23-7 in games played in Arlington.

- The Beavers have outscored opponents 41-10 through the first four innings this season. Oklahoma State, in fact, was the first opponent to score in the first inning.

- Bazzana tallied Oregon State’s fourth multi-homer game of the season. Bazzana also did so Feb. 18 against CSU Bakersfield, as did Turley. Tyce Peterson hit two on opening day against New Mexico.

