PULLMAN, Wash. – Six Oregon State players scored eight-or-more points and every Beaver who played scored in a 65-52 road win over Washington State without leading scorer and rebounder Raegan Beers.

The Beavers led by five for the majority of the contest before pulling away to clinch the victory in the fourth quarter.

“I was really proud of the effort,” said head coach Scott Rueck. “I thought we were kind of finding our way without Raegan, but our defense was so consistent and so good that it gave us a chance to sort things out. Then, in the fourth quarter when the game was in the balance I thought we executed beautifully.”

Lily Hansford led OSU in scoring with 11 points, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor and 3-for-3 from three. The sophomore also pulled down four rebounds and channeled her high school point guard self with three assists.

Timea Gardiner was the second Beav in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds. She was second on the team in plus-minus with a +15 day. Hansford and Donovyn Hunter were both a team-high +18 with Hunter scoring nine to go with three assists, three rebounds and a block.

After a tight battle for much of the game, the Beavs pulled away in the fourth. Gardiner and Talia von Oelhoffen combined for nine points of a 10-2 run that put OSU up 58-46 before Hunter and Hansford widened the gap to 63-48. Von Oelhoffen had nine points and dished three dimes.

Dominika Paurova provided key offensive bursts throughout the game, getting to the rim to score all eight of her points on the day. Kelsey Rees notched nine points and was a force on the boards with nine rebounds.

The Beavers head to Washington for a Sunday showdown on Pac-12 Oregon before returning home to battle Stanford and Cal.

OSU Athletics