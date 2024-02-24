PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ARLINGTON, Texas – Gavin Turley hit his third home run of the season and Jacob Kmatz struck out a career-high 10 batters as No. 7 Oregon State defeated Michigan, 11-1, Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The game went a shortened seven innings due to a 10-run rule enacted during the Kubota College Baseball Series.

Kmatz struck out 10 in just 5 1/3 innings of work and picked up his first win of the season and 14th of his career. He scattered just three hits and one run, with his lone blemish a solo home run by Michigan’s Jonathan Kim in the second inning.

In two starts this season, Kmatz has struck out 11 while limiting opponents to five hits and five walks in 8 1/3 innings.

The Beavers, after Kim’s home run, took the lead thanks to three runs in the second. Jacob Krieg singled home a run and scored himself when Jabin Trosky drove home two on a double, his first hit of the season.

Turley made it 5-1 with his third home run of the season in the third inning, and Oregon State (6-1 overall) blew the game open with three more in the fifth. Turley drove home his third run of the game on a single, Dallas Macias singled home the Beavers’ seventh run of the game and Tanner Smith reached on a fielder’s choice for the eighth run.

Every Beaver starter recorded at least one hit in the win as Oregon State totaled 13 overall. Turley, Macias, Mason Guerra and Micah McDowell all had two hits in the victory. Turley had three RBI with Guerra, Krieg and Trosky contributing two apiece.

Michigan (2-4) starter Jacob Denner took the loss after allowing 10 hits and eight runs in five innings. He is 1-1 on the year.

Oregon State ends its trip to Texas by taking on Oklahoma State Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT (5 p.m. in Texas). Catch the game live on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network app while watching live on Flo Baseball.

- Oregon State and Michigan met for just the fifth time on Saturday, and first since the 2007 Corvallis Super Regional.

- Jabin Trosky made his first start of the season.

- Dallas Macias started in right field for the first time this year. His two previous starts came at designated hitter.

- Micah McDowell singled with one out in the first inning to extend his hit streak to seven games. He finished with his third multiple-hit game of the season.

- Trent Caraway also extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the sixth.

- Jacob Kmatz’s previous high for strikeouts was eight set on April 29, 2023 against Arizona.

- Kmatz improved to 14-6 for his career.

- Kmatz has now struck out 11 in 8 1/3 innings while holding opponents to five hits and five walks.

- Gavin Turley finished with his third multiple-RBI effort of the season.

- Turley’s home run marked the 17th of his Oregon State career.

- Oregon State has now won 19 consecutive games against Big Ten opponents dating back to the 2017 season.

- The Beavers are 46-41 under Mitch Canham when an opponent scores first.

