CORVALLIS, Ore. – Dallas Macias drew a bases-loaded walk on the ninth pitch of his at bat to send No. 7 Oregon State to a 12-11 walkoff win over UCLA in front of 4,032 fans Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Macias came to the plate with the bases loaded and two down against UCLA’s Rashad Ruff. He battled Ruff to a 3-1 count, took a strike then fouled off three consecutive offerings before a ball high and inside sent the Beavers to their 38th win of the season. It capped a seesaw battle that saw OSU battle back from a 6-1 deficit and break off a handful of ties to take the series.

Oregon State hit five home runs in the win, with Brady Kasper going deep twice to lead an offensive attack that saw the Beavers tally 14 hits. Kasper hit his first in the second, then again in the third. Jabin Trosky also hit a home run, the first of his career, during the Beavers’ seven-run third inning.

Wilson Weber hit his sixth of the year in the fifth, and Gavin Turley hit his 17th of the season in the eighth to snap what was then a 10-10 tie.

Kasper, Turley and Weber all recorded two hit, as did Travis Bazzana and Micah McDowell. Kasper led OSU with four runs batted in, Turley posted three and Weber and Trosky had two apiece.

Ruff took the loss after allowing two hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings. He is 2-6 on the year.

The win went to Bridger Holmes, the fifth OSU pitcher of the night, after he worked 1 1/3 innings, striking out two while scattering two hits and a run.

Next Up

Oregon State and UCLA conclude the three-game series Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. PT and the game is slated to air on Pac-12 Oregon.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Travis Bazzana picked up two hits in the win and now has 238 for a career, tying him with Darwin Barney for the most in the Oregon State record books.

• OSU improved to 64-8 under Mitch Canham when scoring 10 or more runs, including a 19-3 record this season. Conversely, the Beavers are 5-24 under Canham when an opponent scores 10 or more runs.

• Gavin Turley’s 17th home run moved him into a tie for fourth in a single-season at OSU. He’s tied with Adley Rutschman (2019) and Jacob Melton (2022).

• The Beavers have hit 106 home runs as a team this season, including 16 in the last three games and 23 in six games in the month of May.

• OSU’s win evened the all-time series with the Bruins at 46 wins apiece.

