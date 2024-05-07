Oregon State Official Visit Profile: TE Baron Naone
This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting a pair of 2025 prospects on official visits including Beaver legacy and three-star instate prospect, Baron Naone, out of West Linn.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Naone holds nine scholarship offers in his recruitment in Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State. However, over the last few months, four schools have separated themselves from the pack in his recruitment.
Below, BeaversEdge goes over the contenders in his recruitment and the Beavers chances entering this weekend's official visit.
MORE: Beavers In The Rankings | Beavers Take Series At WSU | Beavers Add Transfer DE | Beavers Offer 2025 Hawaii QB | Baseball Postseason Projections | MBB Adds Toledo Transfer
THE CONTENDERS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news