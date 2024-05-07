This weekend, Oregon State will be hosting a pair of 2025 prospects on official visits including Beaver legacy and three-star instate prospect, Baron Naone, out of West Linn.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Naone holds nine scholarship offers in his recruitment in Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State. However, over the last few months, four schools have separated themselves from the pack in his recruitment.



Below, BeaversEdge goes over the contenders in his recruitment and the Beavers chances entering this weekend's official visit.

