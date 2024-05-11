PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Aiden May and Ian Lawson combined for 13 strikeouts and No. 7 Oregon State hit four home runs in support of the duo in an 11-0 series-opening win over UCLA in front of 4,034 fans Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Dallas Macias, Tanner Smith, Micah McDowell and Jacob Krieg all homered in the near-record crowd, which was the third-largest regular-season attended game in Goss Stadium’s history. The four home runs pushed Oregon State to 101 on the year.

May made his 10th start of the season and handcuffed the Bruins (16-31 overall, 6-19 Pac-12 Conference) over six innings. He picked up his fifth win of the season after limiting UCLA to four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. He’s now gone 20 1/3 innings straight without allowing a run.

Lawson picked up where May left off and earned the three-inning save. He scattered two hits and a walk with four strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Oregon State (37-12, 15-9) scored in its last seven at bats after being denied a run in the first.

Krieg drove in his first run on a groundout in the second following an inning-opening triple by Elijah Hainline.

Macias hit the Beavers’ first long ball of the night to make it a 4-0 game in the third. He watched as Smith and McDowell each hit home runs in the fourth.

A groundout by Jabin Trosky made it 8-0 in the fifth, Macias then scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, and Krieg went deep for his ninth home run of the season in the seventh. Brady Kasper capped OSU’s scoring on a single in the eighth.

All told, OSU tallied 13 hits, led by McDowell and Macias, who had three apiece. Kasper had two, doubling in the fifth.

Luke Jewett started for the Bruins and gave up eight runs on eight hits in five innings of work. He is now 1-5 on the year.

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. PT and it will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

• Travis Bazzana stole his 63rd career base in the first inning, surpassing Todd Thomas for the program’s all-time record.

• Bazzana went 1-for-3 and now has 236 career hits, two shy of equaling Darwin Barney for the most in program history.

• The crowd of 4,034 marked the sixth-largest in Goss Stadium at Coleman Field history. It was also the third-largest for a regular season game and the most for a series opener.

• The Beavers hit their 100th team home run of the season when McDowell went deep in the fourth inning. It extended Oregon State’s single-season record as the Beavers surpassed the previous record of 89 from last season.

• May has gone 20 1/3 scoreless innings dating back to April 26 against Oregon.

• May has also allowed just five earned runs in 27 innings at Goss Stadium this season, lowering his ERA to 1.67.

• May also lowered his Pac-12 season ERA to 2.55. He’s allowed 12 earned runs in 42 1/3 innings in Pac-12 play while striking out 51 to just 11 walks issued.

• Oregon State improved to 22-2 at home this season.

• The Beavers have hit 43 of their 101 home runs at home this season. Forty-seven of the 101, meanwhile, have come in Pac-12 play.

• The shutout marked Oregon State’s first against the Bruins since a 2-0 win in 2018.

• OSU improved to 45-46 all-time against the Bruins.

