CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kyle Dernedde drove in two runs and Mikey Kane a third as Oregon State dropped a 6-3 decision to Washington State Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, Washington State evened the three-game series at a game apiece. The Cougars are now 12-2 on the year and 1-1 in Pac-12 Conference play while the Beavers are 11-3 overall and 1-1 in league action.

Dernedde laced a two-out double in the second to put the Beavers up, 2-1. WSU, however, scored once in the third, twice in the fourth and twice more in the eighth to push ahead, 6-2.

Kane singled home a run in the eighth but that was OSU’s last scoring opportunity as Chase Grillo tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and took the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in five innings. He is 1-2 on the year.

His counterpart, Caden Kaelber, improved to 3-0. The righty scattered five hits and two runs in seven innings of work.

Kane and Brady Kasper each had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with seven as a team.

Next Up

Oregon State and Washington State conclude the series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Oregon State Notes

- Travis Bazzana’s hit streak was snapped at 12 games.

- Micah McDowell and Garret Forrester both extended their hit streaks to eight games. McDowell has 17 hits during the streak while Forrester is at 11.

- Reliever AJ Lattery has held opponents to nine hits and one run in nine full innings this season.

- Fellow reliever Ian Lawson has 15 strikeouts to two walks in five appearances this season. Lawson has thrown in 11 innings, limiting opponents to five hits and a run.

- WSU has left 23 runners on base over the first two games.

- Kane and Kasper both have four multi-hit efforts this season.

- Five of Dernedde’s seven hits this season have gone for extra bases, including three doubles.

- Forrester is now tied with Gavin Turley for the OSU team lead with 12 walks this season. Forrester finished with one Saturday.

