Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Top Titans 7-3

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers vs Titans Series Preview | Day 10 Nuggets: Murphy & Walker In-Sync | WATCH: Day 10 Interviews | Postseason Projection 4/10 | Which Prospects Have Scheduled Visits? | WATCH: Spring Interviews Day 9

FULLERTON, Calif. – Jacob Krieg and Aiva Arquette both homered and No. 8 Oregon State took the first of three games with a 7-3 win over the Titans Friday night at Goodwin Field.

Tied at three after six, the Beavers (24-7) went ahead for good when Canon Reeder reached on an error, enabling a run to score. Levi Jones then made it a 5-3 game when he drilled a single past first, scoring Krieg.

Eric Segura was sharp in relief, going five full for his fifth win of the season. The righty scattered two hits and a run while striking out seven. He is 5-1 on the year.

Krieg opened the game’s scoring on his 10th home run of the season in the second. He helped add to the lead on a sacrifice fly in the third, immediately following a sac fly from Trent Caraway, giving OSU a 3-1 advantage.

Arquette gave the Beavers an insurance run with his 10th long ball of the season, and third over the last two games, in the eighth inning. Wilson Weber drove in the Beavers’ final run of the night when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth.

Reeder led the Oregon State offense with three hits while Arquette and Weber tallied two apiece.

Nelson Keljo started for the Beavers and scattered a pair of solo home runs by Andrew Kirchner over four innings. The lefty allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three but by virtue of not going five innings he did not figure in the decision.

Cal State Fullerton’s Mikiah Negrete lasted five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts. He left without the lead but because the Titans tied the score in the sixth he did not figure in the decision.

That loss went to Gavin Meyer, who gave up the two unearned runs in the seventh. He dropped to 3-1 on the year.

Next Up

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday with a 5 p.m. PT first pitch at Goodwin Field. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Oregon State Notes

• Krieg’s home run in the second marked the 20th of his career.

• Cal State Fullerton’s run in the first was just the fifth given up by the Beavers in the frame this season.

• An OSU opponent scored first for just the sixth time this season.

• The game marked the first meeting between teams in Fullerton since a 6-1 victory by the Titans in 1977.

• Overall, the meeting was the 10th all-time between the teams. The series is now tied at five games apiece.

• Reeder recorded his sixth multiple-hit game of the season. Aiva Arquette tallied his 10th of the season and Wilson Weber notched his eighth of the year.

• Oregon State’s starting pitchers, after Keljo’s outing Friday, have 154 strikeouts to 54 walks in 134 innings this season. The starters have allowed 96 hits and 43 earned runs for a 2.89 earned run average. Starters have a 1.12 WHIP.

• The Beavers have now hit 20 home runs in seven road games this season.

OSU Athletics