SEATTLE – Travis Bazzana hit his third home run of the season but Oregon State was unable to hold on to an early lead in a 7-2 loss to Washington Sunday afternoon at Husky Ballpark.

Despite the loss, the Beavers (18-10 overall, 5-7 Pac-12 Conference) won their ninth consecutive series over the Huskies (18-8, 5-4) after sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader.

Washington started the scoring with a solo home run in the first but the Beavers tied the game in the visiting half of the second when Easton Talt scored on a wild pitch.

Bazzana drilled a 2-2 pitch from Washington starter Jared Engman over the fence in right to put the Beavers up 2-1 in the third. The lead, however, was short lived as the Huskies scored two unearned runs in the fourth. UW followed those with two more in the sixth for a three-run lead.

AJ Lattery started for the Beavers and worked three innings, scattering four hits and a run with three strikeouts. He did not figure in the decision. The loss went to Jacob Krieg, who did not record an out in the fourth, giving up both unearned runs. He is now 0-1 on the year.

Engman earned the win for the Huskies, improving to 2-1. He held OSU to four hits and two runs – one earned – with five strikeouts in six innings.

The loss snapped Oregon State’s 13-game win streak versus the Huskies. OSU had also won 10 straight at Husky Ballpark, last dropping the 2017 series opener.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Oregon Thursday night in Eugene, Ore. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon. The Rivalry Series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

OSU Athletics

