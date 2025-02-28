Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Best Bears 4-3

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ARLINGTON, Texas – Jacob Krieg hit his fourth home run of the season and Easton Talt robbed another home run in No. 9 Oregon State’s 4-3 victory over Baylor Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Krieg drove in two, the first coming on a towering shot to left field in the fourth inning that snapped a 2-2 tie. He drove in what amounted to the game-winning run on a single to left in the sixth, scoring Tyce Peterson who had doubled two batters earlier.

Talt robbed Baylor’s (7-2) Pearson Riebock, who hit one to the bullpen in right center. Talt ran nearly 90 feet and pulled it back in. The robbery was key as Baylor’s Jack Little singled in an unearned run later in the inning, pulling the Bears to within one.

Eric Segura, the second of three Oregon State (6-2) pitchers, picked up his third win of the season after limiting the Bears to one hit and an unearned run in three innings. Matthew Morrell picked up his first save of the season by retiring all six batters he faced.

Gavin Turley opened the game’s scoring with a single in the first inning off Baylor starter Ethan Calder. The Bears tied the game on a two-run home run off OSU starter Nelson Keljo in the fourth.

Keljo did not figure in the decision after scattering three hits and two runs in four innings. Calder, meanwhile, took the loss to drop to 2-1. He allowed four hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to action Saturday night when taking on Auburn at Globe Life Field. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. PT – 6 p.m. in Texas – and fans can watch the game at Flo Baseball.

OSU Athletics