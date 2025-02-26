Oregon State To Hire Pat McCann As WR Coach

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray have completed their offseason coaching hires as the Beavers filled in the final vacancy at wide receivers coach with former Fresno State offensive coordinator Pat McCann.

“I’m excited to welcome Coach McCann to Corvallis,” Bray said. “His wide receiving corps have made immediate impacts at everywhere he has been and is coming on board to lead a talented group at Oregon State.”

McCann is coming off a run with Fresno State, serving in many capacities during his three seasons.

While Fresno State had an up-and-down 2024 campaign, the Bulldogs had the No. 4 passing offense in the conference, averaging 242.46 passing yards per game.

McCann coached his second 1,000-yard receiver since joining the Bulldogs as Mac Dalena became just the 13th in program history to pass the mark. Joining him on the All-MW team was Raylen Sharpe, marking the second time in McCann’s three years on staff that he had multiple all-conference receivers.

He began in 2022 under Jeff Tedford as Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator but was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2023 and held the title through 2024 during interim head coach Tim Skpper's tenure.

McCann, who also served as passing game coordinator in 2022, guided the Bulldogs to the No. 2 passing offense and No. 5 in total offense in his first season in Fresno.

He wasn't retained when Skipper wasn't retained at the end of 2024 and Fresno State hired former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz.

Before Fresno State, McCann served three years at Eastern Washington, working as the Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator/Pass Game Coordinator/Interim Offensive Coordinator from 2019-21.

With the Eagles, McCann had a hand in the success of an offense that averaged 555.7 total offensive yards per game, and 400.54 passing yards per game in 2021. The offensive unit averaged 44.0 points per game. Eastern Washington led the FCS in total offense that season. In 2020-21, he coached a pair of All-Big Sky wide receivers in senior Talolo Limu-Jones (unanimous first team) and sophomore Freddie Roberson (second team).

He also spent time at Northern Iowa, coaching receivers from 2017-18, UC Davis from 2013-16 (WR's), and Stonehill College (Mass.) from 2009-12 as Offensive Coordinator/WR and first as a WR/Video Coordinator.