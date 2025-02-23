Oregon State Football 2026 Recruiting Primer: Tight End

We continue our 2026 recruiting primers here at BeaversEdge by taking a look at the Beavers recruiting efforts at tight end within the cycle.

As of February 23, Oregon State's efforts at tight end have been limited. Less than a dozen prospects have been offered so far. Of those recruits, most have seemingly eliminated Oregon State from contention in their recruitment, narrowing the list down even further.

Notably, the Beavers as of now are set to have five tight ends on their roster; Riley Williams, Cooper Jensen, Jackson Bowers, T'Andre Waverly, and Cody Siegner. Three tight ends; Gabe Milbourn, Bryce Caufield, and Andy Alfieri are all entering this redshirt senior season this upcoming season.