CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielder Garret Forrester has been selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Forrester, who hails from Fair Oaks, Calif., is a three-year letterwinner for the Beavers and has appeared in 177 games for the Beavers, starting in 173. He’s batted .326 with 31 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs and 144 runs batted in. He’s added 156 walks, which is tied with Adley Rutschman for the most in a career at Oregon State.

Forrester’s selection gives OSU at least one in every draft dating back to 1993. OSU has also now had at least one player selected in the first five rounds in nine of the last 10 MLB Drafts.

He is the ninth Beaver taken by the Pirates all-time and the first since Michael Gretler in 2018.



