PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Analysis: RB Brandon Tullis | Ryan Brown Selected By Oakland | Garret Forrester Selected By Pitt | BeaversEdge No. 17 Sione Lolohea | Analysis: DE Kekai Burnett | Beavers Land TX RB Brandon Tullis | Inside The Dam: What's Next?

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielder Mikey Kane has been selected in the 17th round, 509th overall, by the Chicago White Sox in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

Kane, the third Beaver taken in this year’s draft, has played in 59 games wearing the Orange and Black. He’s batted .281 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 38 runs batted in over that stretch.

The sophomore, who hails from La Canada, Calif., was named to the NCAA Baton Rouge All-Tournament Team.

Kane is the sixth Beaver selected by White Sox all-time, and the first since Nick Madrigal in 2018.