CORVALLIS, Ore. – Catarina Ferreira is Oregon State’s second addition of the offseason as Scott Rueck and the Beavs added the experienced, tenacious guard as a graduate transfer from Baylor.

Ferreira spent two seasons with the Bears, appearing in 38 games, after playing two years at Eastern Arizona College, where she was an NJCCA All-American. The senior helped Baylor make two NCAA Tournament runs, including a Sweet 16 last season

"We are excited that Cat Ferreira is joining our basketball family,” Rueck said. "Cat is an outstanding athlete and defender who challenges offenses with her intelligence as well as length and athleticism. She is an attacking guard who excels at getting to the rim. We’re excited about everything she brings to our program and to help her reach her basketball dreams.”

“I chose Oregon State because I believe I will have a great relationship with the coaches, staff and teammates. Also, because they will take care of me and provide all the support I need,” Ferreira said.

Prior to attending Baylor, Ferreira was one of the top junior college players in the country at Eastern Arizona. She averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game off 40.2 percent shooting from the floor as a freshman en route to earning All-America honors.

The incoming Beav earned Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, All-League and All-Region honors to go with her national award.

Ferreira is the second addition to the Oregon State program for 2024-25, joining Lucia Navarro. The native of Sao Paulo, Brazil joins a long line of international players at Oregon State, including four currently on the 2024-25 roster with the two signees joining returners Kelsey Rees and Susana Yepes.

OSU Athletics