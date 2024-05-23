Oregon State QB target Jaron Sagapolutele earns Elite 11 invite
Oregon State's top 2025 quarterback target has been invited to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles later this summer.
Jaron Sagapolutele a three-star prospect out of Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii earned his invite after a strong performance at the Elite 11 Regionals in May.
Sagapolutele is set to take an official visit to Oregon State next month on June 7. It is one of three official visits the Hawaii nataive has set for the upcoming weeks. He'll also be visiting Utah State (May 31) and Boise State (June 13).
As a junior Sagapolutele thew for over 3,700 yards while throwing for 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He is one of two quarterbacks currently set to take official visits to Oregon State, joining Wyoming singal caller Mason Drube, who will be on campus next weekend.
