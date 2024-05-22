The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end spent the last few years at Linn-Benton Community College playing basketball. Prior to his time at Linn-Benton, Zimmerman also spent time at the City College of San Francisco and New Mexico. It does not appear that he recorded any stats during his time with New Meixco.

In two seasons with Linn-Benton's men's basketball program, Zimmermann played in 57 games, starting 56 games and averaged 33.6 minutes per game. In those 57 games, he averaged 21.3 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor.

When it comes to what Zimmermann will provide for the Beavers on the gridiron, its hard to say, as he has not played football for in each of the last two years. The stats that he recorded of any type were during the 2021 season in which he recorded eight receptions for 125 yards in five games for the City College of San Francisco. Zimmermann played his high school football at West Albany High School.

