Changes are coming to Oregon State's coaching staff this offseason...

Running backs coach AJ Steward has been hired by the Baylor Bears and head coach Dave Aranda. Steward will also add assistant head coach to his title along with running backs coach...

Steward's stock has steadily been rising each of the past two seasons as BJ Baylor led the Pac-12 in rushing (first Beaver since Steven Jackson in '03) in 2021 and Damien Martinez was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022.

The Beavers will be searching for their third running backs' coach in as many seasons. Michael Pitre departed for the Chicago Bears following the 2020 campaign and Steward has served in the role for the past two seasons.

