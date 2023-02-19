PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Defeat Minnesota | Gavin Turley Goes Yard In First At-Bat | Isaiah Hodgins Re-Signs With NY | OSU hires Kody Schexnayder as Analyst | EDGE POD: Talkin' OSU Baseball, Pac-12, & MORE | Three-star DB Aundre Gibson Talks Oregon State After Release Of Top Four | 2022 Analysis: OLB

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Garret Forrester hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning and AJ Hutcheson tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 14-6 win over New Mexico Sunday at Surprise Stadium.

Forrester’s seventh-inning solo home run was his first of the season and snapped a 6-6 tie after 6 ½ innings. The Beavers added to the lead with seven more in the eighth inning, punctuated by Tanner Smith’s second career grand slam, to improve to 2-1 on the year. New Mexico, meanwhile, dropped to 2-1.

Forrester finished with three hits on the day, doubling home a run in the Beavers’ five-run sixth inning. He singled home another run during the seven-run eighth inning.

Micah McDowell and Travis Bazzana also had two hits for the Beavers, who collected 15 as a team. Bazzana doubled and tripled, driving home a pair. Kyle Dernedde also drove in two in the win.

Hutcheson, meanwhile, made his second appearance of the season, and came on with two runners on and one out in the seventh. He proceeded to get an popup and strikeout to end the inning. Hutcheson picked up the win, the first of his career.

Jaren Hunter started for the Beavers and scattered nine hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out five to no walks. His counterpart, Isaac Gallegos, held the Beavers to two hits and a run in five innings. He did not figure in the decision.

The loss went to New Mexico’s Brett Russell, who allowed Forrester’s seventh-inning home run. He gave up five hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings and is 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State wraps up play in Surprise Sunday with a noon PT first pitch (1 p.m. in Arizona) against UC Santa Barbara.

Oregon State Notes

- Forrester’s home run in the seventh inning marked his first of the year and 17th of his career.

- Forrester tallied three hits in a game for the 10th time in his career.

- Hutcheson has inherited four runners in two relief outings this season. All four have been stranded.

- Oregon State’s starters have struck out 28 in 24 innings this season. Hunter had five in six innings Sunday.

- OSU’s 10 to the plate in the sixth inning marked the first time the Beavers batted around this season.

- The Beavers scored 10 or more runs for the first time since scoring 12 against San Diego on June 4, 2022 in the Corvallis Regional.

- It’s also the sixth time in the last 10 games OSU has scored in double figures versus New Mexico.

- Tanner Smith’s grand slam in the eighth marked the second of his career. He was also the last Beaver to hit a grand slam prior to Sunday, doing so on March 27, 2022 at California.

- OSU tallied 13 hits and 13 runs off five New Mexico relievers. The Beavers also struck out just three times while drawing six walks against the five relievers.

OSU Athletics

