SURPRISE, Ariz. – Oregon State scored in each of the first four innings and held off a late Minnesota rally in an 8-7 victory over the Golden Gophers in front of 3,018 fans Saturday at Surprise Stadium.

Ryan Brown shut the door on the Golden Gophers (0-2 overall), earning his first save of 2023 with two scoreless frames. Minnesota had come within one after a five-run seventh inning.

The Beavers held a six-run lead entering the inning thanks to a solo run in the first, three in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth. Kyle Dernedde and Brady Kasper each drove in a pair, while Gavin Turley, Garret Forrester and Micah McDowell tallied one apiece.

Turley, Forrester and McDowell all drove in their runs on sacrifice flies, while Dernedde and Kasper drove in one each via groundouts. Both Dernedde and Kasper also drove in runs on infield singles.

Rhett Larson earned his career win with 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed three hits and two runs – one earned – while striking out a pair. He came on in relief of starter Jacob Kmatz in the fifth. Kmatz scattered seven hits and two runs in four innings of work.

Minnesota starter George Klassen took the loss after allowing one hit and four runs in two innings. He walked five to two strikeouts.

Overall, the Beavers (1-1) drew eight walks off four Minnesota pitchers.

The Beavers continue play in Surprise Sunday when taking on New Mexico. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (noon in Arizona).

- Tanner Smith assisted on two of the Beavers’ three outs in the first. He back picked a Minnesota runner at second for the first out, then pushed OSU out of the inning on a 2-6 caught stealing.

- Larson made his first career appearance for the Beavers, and got a groundout, strikeout and flyout in the fifth in his first inning of work.

- Nelson Keljo also made his OSU debut for the Beavers, coming on in relief of Larson in the seventh.

- The win marked OSU’s ninth straight over Minnesota dating back to the 2001 season. Oregon State has also now won 12 straight games versus Big Ten teams dating back to the 2017 season.

