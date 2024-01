The Idaho native made an official visit to Michigan State over the weekend and following that official visit flipped his commitment to the Spartans.

Ultimately, it was the coaching staff at Michigan State that made the decision an easy one for Connington. "I decided to commit to Michigan State because of the coaching staff and what I believe they will do when I am there," he told Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated.

With Connington's flip to Michigan State, the Beavers hold 16 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class. Trent Bray and company also recently picked up their first 2025 commitment in Las Vegas linebacker Jeremiah Ioane.