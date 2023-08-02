PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Fall Camp Preview: Secondary + Linebackers | Jam Griffin Enters Transfer Portal | Analysis: OL Rakeem Johnson | Fall Preview OL/DL | Beavers Land Central Catholic LB Dexter Foster Fall Camp Preview: Which 2023 Signees Will Emerge? | EDGE POD: Talkin' CU, Fall Camp, EDGE 1-9

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo and offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Taliese Fuaga have been named to the watch lists for the Nagurski and Outland Trophies, respectively, on Tuesday.

The Nagurski Trophy is given annually to the top defensive player in the nation, while the Outland is awarded to the best interior lineman. Both awards will release their finalists toward the end of the season with the winner named in December.

Oladapo, from Happy Valley, Ore., is one of 96 players on the Nagurski watch list. A redshirt senior, he enters the season having played in 33 games for the Beavers, making 174 tackles with 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception and 17 pass breakups. He was an Associated Press All-Pac-12 First Teamer last season.

Fuaga and Gray are two of the 91 players on the Outland watch list.

Fuaga, a junior, was a Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-American in 2022, while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. He started and played in 13 games as a sophomore, and enters 2023 having seen action in 27 overall.

Gray, a redshirt junior, also played in and started every game for the Beavers last season, and has tallied 34 overall in his career. He was named an All-Pac-12 Second-Team selection last season, a year after being named honorable mention. His was named second team for a second time at OSU, with the first coming in 2020.

The three join Damien Martinez (Maxwell Award) as Beavers on watch lists this week.

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.