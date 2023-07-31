SPIN -> The heart and soul of Oregon State's football team, Oregon State's offensive line is arguably the most important position group on the roster and likely the most talented. Everything the Beavers do offensively starts with the ground game and the big guys up front opening up running lanes and this group is stellar.

The Beavers are set to return four starters from a year ago in left tackle Joshua Gray, left guard Heneli Bloomfield, center Jake Levengood, and right tackle Taliese Fuaga.

The Beavers' OL unit took a bit of a hit this past week ahead of fall camp when projected starting right guard Marco Brewer was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

Despite the loss of Brewer, the Beavers are still in a pretty good spot talent and depth-wise as they still have five OL with starting experience.

Fortunately, the Beavers safeguarded against a potential injury with the addition of Nevada OL Grant Starck, who hails from Springfield (OR), in the offseason via the transfer portal. Starck played left tackle for the Wolfpack last season and was rated the No. 3 OL in the Mountain West by PFF...

With Starck being more of a natural tackle, it's going to be interesting to see how Jim Michaczik plays musical chairs this fall.