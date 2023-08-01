PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt junior running back Jam Griffin has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to BeaversEdge.com...

BeaversEdge had the news on The Dam Board earlier Tuesday...

The 5-foot-9, 212-pounder spent just one season in Corvallis after transferring from Georgia Tech, tallying 488 yards on 86 carries (5.7 yards per carry) including four rushing scores. He played in 12 contests, earned one start on the year, and also added four receptions for 25 yards...

Because Griffin has graduated, he'll be a graduate transfer with two seasons remaining...

The Beavers now find themselves a bit thin at running back as they have just three scholarship players in Damien Martinez, Deshaun Fenwick, and Isaiah Newell.

OSU currently has two RB pledges in the class of 2024 in Texas backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis...

