For the first time in his NFL career, Oregon State and current Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer will be heading to the Pro Bowl!

Poyer leads the Bills with four interceptions so far this season and is tied for the third-most in the NFL this season. The Bills are 10-0 in 2022 when Poyer plays as he's tallied 53 total tackles, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

Since joining the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only NFL player to have at least 500 tackles, 20 interceptions, and 10 sacks. His 22 interceptions are tied for fifth in the NFL over that time span.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Astoria native is in his 10th season after starring at Oregon State from 2009-12. He was selected in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadephia Eagles and has since spent time in Philly, Cleveland, and most notably Buffalo, where he's been since 2015...

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 5th... Poyer only wouldn't play if the Bills reach the Super Bowl...