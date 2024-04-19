PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Day 13 Nuggets: QB Gabarri Johnson Goes Live | WATCH: Day 13 Interviews | WATCH: Spring FB Video Day 13 | MBB: Beavers Add PF To Roster | OSU Cracks Top 3 For CA WR | Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Forcing Turnovers | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews

FORT WORTH, Texas – Beaver gymnast Jade Carey competed in the 2024 NCAA Championships Thursday night, finishing as the nation’s runner-up on both floor exercise and in the all-around, while coming in third on the beam, eighth on vault and tying for 18th on bars among 56 total competitors across two sessions. Rotating with the Florida Gators, Carey made a statement in her first routine, incorporating a twist into the double layout on her first pass on her way to a 9.950. Carey entered Thursday’s competition with a perfect 10 in back-to-back meets on floor as the score set the tone for a strong evening.

Up next, Carey competed on the vault and did what she had done some 121 times before: posted a 9.900 or higher score. The Phoenix, Ariz., native stuck the landing and earned her second 9.900 of the evening while hitting on her 147th-consecutive routine.After the vault, it was off to the uneven bars where Carey showed once more why she's among the nation's elite, earning another 9.900 to make it 10-consecutive meets with at least a 9.900 on the bars. Rounding out the meet on beam, Carey continued to perform on the biggest stage to earn her second 9.950 of the night and put her all-around score at a 39.700, which tied for the session-two lead. Having competed on just the beam last year, the AA score surpassed Carey’s previous NCAA Championships best 39.650, set during her freshman season.

When the final scores were confirmed, Carey finished as the runner-up on both all-around and floor exercise while taking third place on beam and eighth on vault; her bars score was tied for 18th. Not only did her AA score finish second among 56 total competitors, it also set a new school record for an NCAA Championship all-around performance, surpassing that 39.650 from 2022. Carey’s 9.950 performance on the floor was also the highest since Melanie Jones recorded a 9.925 in 2012. Thursday’s competition at the NCAA Championships officially marked the end of Oregon State gymnastics’ 2024 season, one that featured the program’s 49th-consecutive postseason appearances and several big-time performances from both the team and individual gymnasts.

OSU Athletics