Southern Utah PF Parsa Fallah commits to Oregon State
Wayne Tinkle has picked up a much needed addition to the Oregon State men's basketball roster for the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, the Beavers added Southern Utah power forward Parsa Fallah to their roster. He will have two more seasons of eligbility to play with the Beavers.
Fallah played two seasons for Southern Utah after redshirting his first season with the program in 2021-2022. Over the past two seasons, Fallah has played in 58 games, including making 25 starts in each of his 25 games played this past season, averarging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for his career.
This past season, Fallah enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per gaem while averagign 27.6 minutes per contest. He shot a reliabel 57.0% from the field including 59.9% within the arch. His three throw shooting leaves room for improvement, however, shooting at a 66.7% clip this past season and 60.7% for his career.
In his 25 games played this past season, Fallah had 18 games in which he has had a double-digit scoring effort. He also had two double-doubles including a 15-point, 12-rebound effort against Northern Arizona.
Fallah is originally from Iran and has played for the Iranian National Team as well.
