Wayne Tinkle has picked up a much needed addition to the Oregon State men's basketball roster for the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, the Beavers added Southern Utah power forward Parsa Fallah to their roster. He will have two more seasons of eligbility to play with the Beavers.

MORE: OSU Cracks Top 3 For CA WR | Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Forcing Turnovers | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | Beavers Announce Games vs Houston, K-State

Fallah played two seasons for Southern Utah after redshirting his first season with the program in 2021-2022. Over the past two seasons, Fallah has played in 58 games, including making 25 starts in each of his 25 games played this past season, averarging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for his career.