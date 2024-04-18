Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 13: QB Gabarri Johnson Goes Live
BeaversEdge was live at the Prothro Practice Fields for the final Oregon State spring practice open to the media before Saturday's spring game and we have the latest!
- The Beavers took to the Protho practice fields for the final (open) time this spring, preparing for Saturday's spring football showcase. Practice was much more relaxed overall than over the past few weeks, with more emphasis on special teams and seven-on-seven work.
- It was a slow day for the offense in today’s practice as the team is preparing for the spring showcase, but the biggest update from practice was that quarterback Gabarri Johnson took live reps for the first time this spring. Johnson primarily ran with the...
- The front seven sometimes limited the run game to minimal gains but got gashed for some big run plays by running backs Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin. The defensive line is young and inexperienced but has shown improvement throughout spring ball, playing as a unit together. There are things to work on before heading into fall camp.
- The defense led by defensive coordinator Keith Heyward should see no drop off in performance as a unit. The strength I still think will be the...
First team Offense
QB - Gevani McCoy
RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin/Isaiah Newell
WR - David Wells
WR - Jeremiah Noga
WR - Trent Walker
TE - Jermaine Terry/Bryce Caufield
LT - Jacob Strand
LG - Grant Starck
C - Van Wells
RG - Flavio Gonzalez
RT - Nathan Elu
