BeaversEdge was live at the Prothro Practice Fields for the final Oregon State spring practice open to the media before Saturday's spring game and we have the latest!

- The Beavers took to the Protho practice fields for the final (open) time this spring, preparing for Saturday's spring football showcase. Practice was much more relaxed overall than over the past few weeks, with more emphasis on special teams and seven-on-seven work.

- It was a slow day for the offense in today’s practice as the team is preparing for the spring showcase, but the biggest update from practice was that quarterback Gabarri Johnson took live reps for the first time this spring. Johnson primarily ran with the...

- The front seven sometimes limited the run game to minimal gains but got gashed for some big run plays by running backs Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin. The defensive line is young and inexperienced but has shown improvement throughout spring ball, playing as a unit together. There are things to work on before heading into fall camp.

- The defense led by defensive coordinator Keith Heyward should see no drop off in performance as a unit. The strength I still think will be the...

First team Offense

QB - Gevani McCoy

RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin/Isaiah Newell

WR - David Wells

WR - Jeremiah Noga

WR - Trent Walker

TE - Jermaine Terry/Bryce Caufield

LT - Jacob Strand

LG - Grant Starck

C - Van Wells

RG - Flavio Gonzalez

RT - Nathan Elu

