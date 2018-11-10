BeaversEdge.com

It's game day in the Silicon Valley. The Stanford Cardinal (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) play host to the Oregon State Beavers (2-7, 1-5) in a Pac-12 North matchup after dark.

Who: Oregon State vs Stanford

When: 6:00 PM PT

Where: Stanford, Calif. | Stanford Stadium

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (stream here)

How to listen: Click here

---

*** Access our LIVE game chat by clicking here ***

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!