BeaversEdge.com

It's Game Day: Oregon State vs Stanford
It's game day in the Silicon Valley. The Stanford Cardinal (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) play host to the Oregon State Beavers (2-7, 1-5) in a Pac-12 North matchup after dark.
Who: Oregon State vs Stanford
When: 6:00 PM PT
Where: Stanford, Calif. | Stanford Stadium
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (stream here)
How to listen: Click here
#Gameday in the Bay.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/uJcrNVbHfQ— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 10, 2018