BeaversEdge.com

Former RB now JuCo DT Jordan Whittley is looking at Oregon State
Oakland (Calif.) Laney C.C. defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced on November 1 that he landed his first Power Five conference offer from Oregon State, which is a school he's been talking to f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news