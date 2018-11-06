Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 12:15:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Former RB now JuCo DT Jordan Whittley is looking at Oregon State

Cyqwae8quppqwkez9sxh
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Oakland (Calif.) Laney C.C. defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced on November 1 that he landed his first Power Five conference offer from Oregon State, which is a school he's been talking to f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}