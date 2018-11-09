Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. Oregon State heads to Stanford for a Pac-12 After Dark showdown in the North Division. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

Even though Oregon State isn’t is facing your typical Stanford team, it’s still not a great matchup for Jonathan Smith’s Beavers. The Cardinal are having a bit of a down year by their standards as they’ve dropped four of their last five, but Stanford’s physical style of play doesn’t bode well for OSU. Despite preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love having a not-so-superb senior season, the Cardinal’s bread is buttered on the run game and OSU hasn’t proved they can consistently stop a run attack. Working in the Beavers’ favor is that Jake Luton is getting healthier each day and if Brian Lindgren and Co. can get the running game started with Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce, the Beavers’ offense could have a big day on the farm. I expect the Beavers to be very competitive in this contest, but Stanford just has too much talent and experience to pick against at home. Oregon State 24, Stanford 34

MITCH MONGE'S PICK

Oregon State showed signs of promise last week against USC, but a blown call, among other factors, cost them the game. However, with a healthy Jake Luton and minimal other injuries, the Beavers are a dangerous offense at times. Stanford has had a hard time stopping opposing pass-heavy offenses like WSU and Arizona State. Oregon State’s pass offense could be the key to beating the Cardinal. The Beavers’ defense has struggled mightily this season, holding only Southern Utah to under 500 yards of offense this season. Junior quarterback KJ Costello and senior running back Bryce Love could exploit the holes in the OSU defense. However, I believe the Beavers will spoil Stanford’s senior night in Palo Alto. Oregon State 42, Stanford 38

MIKE SINGER'S PICK