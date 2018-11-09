Jim Michalczik on the Beavers’ offensive line struggles against USC

“We were too inconsistent against USC and we didn’t start off very well. Sometimes we try and be too right instead of bringing the edge and attitude. The speed of the game got to us early and we were able to make strides in the second half, but that’s not the way you win games. You need to come out ready from play one.”

Michalczik on improving pass protection

“The consistency of our pass blocking still needs improvement. We’re getting better, but at the same respect, we have to be good every time. It’s something we’re still working on to make sure defenders are covered and we’re moving with them to stop the second and third rush, not just the first.”

Tim Tibesar on preparing for a heavy personnel Stanford offense

“We’re going to see more personnel groups from Stanford than any other team we’ve faced this season. They change up personnel constantly and can present four tight end groups and then switch to a spread look. We’ll have to adjust to whatever style they want to play.”

Tibesar on defending Bryce Love

“Obviously going into the season he was one of the preseason Heisman Trophy candidates and he’s a very dynamic football player. If he gets open space, he can take it to the house. We’ve got to be aware of where he’s at and when he’s running the football, we’ve gotta try to get multiple guys to him, because it’s hard for one guy alone to bring him down.”

Drew Kell on the challenge of facing a Stanford offense that can get very big

“We’ve been harping on it this week during practice… we know that they are a big personal team and have a lot of different ways they can hurt you. Sometimes they’ll go with four tight ends in the game, so our preparation for it this week will be key in getting ready for it.”

Dwayne Williams on facing Stanford’s tall receivers

“We know that they have really big receivers, but we have to prepare for them just like any other team. We know that we have to be physical with them, because they’re going to try and get physical with us. We’ve got to play the ball.”

Isaiah Hodgins on his teammates’ reaction to not scoring on his wide open reception against USC

“Yea…. I tried to use the excuse that I hurt my foot, but they weren’t hearing it, so I had a rough time. Luckily we scored anyway so they kind of let me slide. I felt like maybe I was a little too open because it was one of those where I caught it and I looked around thinking someone has to be right here, but nobody was and it kind of shocked me.

Jake Luton added a smile and his two-cents: “I thought he was gone… there was no one in the middle of the field.”

Luton on playing his first full game of the season

“It felt really good. Every game that I can put together consecutively and stay healthy on the field I’ll get more comfortable. The biggest thing is just staying on the field.”