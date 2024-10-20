Advertisement

Published Oct 20, 2024
WATCH: Oregon State Football Breaks Down Loss To UNLV
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray, quarterback Gevani McCoy, wide receiver Trent Walker, and defensive back Jack Kane following the 33-25 loss to UNLV...

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

