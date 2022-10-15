Game Day: Washington State vs Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
GAME DAY is here! Following a miracle win against the Stanford Cardinal a week ago, the Oregon State football team returns to Reser Stadium for a homecoming matchup with the Washington State Cougars...
Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!
Who: Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (4-2, 1-2)
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
|TEAM CONTENT
|DAM BOARD DISCUSSIONS
|RECRUITING + MORE
|
Snap Counts | Grades vs Stanford
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Mike Hass is set to be recognized during the game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. Hass was the 2005 Biletnikoff Award winner, given to the nation's top receiver.
- The Beavers' win over Stanford Saturday marked the 20th in Jonathan Smith's career as head coach.
- Oregon State begins its second half of regular season play and will host four of the team's final six games for the first time since the 2014 season.
- The Beavers are 4-2 for the second consecutive season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.