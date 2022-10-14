Oregon State will look to pick up their second straight win on Saturday against Pac-12 North rival Washington State. The Beavers are coming off an exhilarating 28-27 win over Stanford last week and will now look to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Cougars dating back to 2014.

Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.

Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.

It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers.

The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.