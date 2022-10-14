Starters as Recruits: Oregon State vs Washington State
Oregon State will look to pick up their second straight win on Saturday against Pac-12 North rival Washington State. The Beavers are coming off an exhilarating 28-27 win over Stanford last week and will now look to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Cougars dating back to 2014.
QUARTERBACK
_____________________________________________________________________________________
QB Cameron Ward
RUNNING BACK:
____________________________________________________________________________________
WIDE RECEIVER:
Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
TIGHT ENDS:
_____________________________________________________________________________________
OR
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT - LG - C - RG - RT):
___________________________________________________________________________________
GRANT STEPHENS
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
DE - RON STONE JR
LINEBACKER
It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers.
The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
CORNERBACK:
Either Ron Hardge or 2022 signee Ryan Cooper will start at the nickel back spot for the Beavers Saturday night.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
SAFETY:
OR
_____________________________________________________________________________________
S Jaydon Grant - Oregon State
S Kitan Oladpo - Oregon State
----
