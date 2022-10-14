With the Beavers (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) set to host Washington State (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Washington State 35

Following the miracle at Stanford, the Oregon State football team returns to the friendly confines of Reser Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with fellow 4-2 squad Washington State...

With the winner of this contest seemingly keeping their Pac-12 championship game hopes alive and the loser getting pushed into the next tier of teams, there's certainly a lot at stake for both the Beavers and the Cougars.

Working in Oregon State's favor is the fact that they play a lot better at home compared to on the road under Jonathan Smith... outside of the USC loss, which was arguably some of OSU's best play this season, particularly on defense, the Beavers haven't lost a game at Reser since 2020.

Taking that a step further, the Beavers haven't lost at Reser with fans since 2019 with the exception of that loss to the Trojans, so I anticipate the team will be more mentally sharp and locked in than we saw the past two weeks. Plus if Reser is anywhere close to the USC atmosphere, the Beavers will have a big-time 12th-man advantage...

Regardless of who starts at QB for the Beavs, I still like their chances in this contest. WSU allows the third-most receiving yards per game to opposing receivers (260.7 per game) and that should help allow Gulbranson or potentially Nolan to be able to make some plays in the passing game. Additionally, keeping Cam Ward and the WSU offense on the sideline with a clock-controlling ground game would also be a big coup for the offense...

Defensively, the Beavers have to be able to limit what Ward is able to do under center... with starting running back Nakia Watson and receiver Renard Bell out, Ward could be under a little more pressure to deliver and the Beavers must take advantage...

All in all, I expect the Beavers to win this contest... Vegas currently has the Beavs as a 3.5-point favorite, I'll go a bit further and say OSU takes this game by a touchdown in front of another sold-out Reser Stadium...

Brenden's season record (5-1)

- Brenden Slaughter