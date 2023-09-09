Who : UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) vs No. 16 Oregon State (1-0, 0-0 P12) - Fifth ever meeting between the teams, all from 1927-1930. OSU leads the series 4-0.

- Oregon State plays its 2023 home opener Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. PT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

- Saturday’s game marks the first at the Completed Reser Stadium, a $ 161-million project to transform OSU’s home field into a national top-of-class facility.

- The Beavers have won back-to-back home openers, defeating Hawai’i in 2021 and Boise State in 2022.

Oregon State By The Numbers

5 - Touchdowns responsible by DJ Uiagalelei Sunday, who became the first BeaverQB since at least 1996 to throw for three scores and rush for two more in the same game.

6.5 - Career sacks for John McCartan after he recorded two at San Jose State.

23 - Career wins for Uiagalelei as a starting quarterback, in 29 games.

27 - Wins during Jonathan Smith’s tenure.

56 - Rush yards allowed by OSU Sunday, the sixth time in the last 14 games under

100 yards by an Oregon State opponent.

104.5 - Average yards on the ground allowed by the Beavers over those 14 games.

145 - Rush yards by Damien Martinez Sunday, pushing him over 100 for the seventh time in his career. Those seven have come over his last eight games.

1,127 - Career yards on the ground for Martinez, the 39th player in school history to top 1,000.

Against UC Davis

Oregon State and UC Davis are meeting for the fifth time and first since 1930.\ OSU has won all four of the previous meetings, which occurred from 1927-30. All four games were held in Corvallis.

- UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins is 1-2previously against OSU while serving as the head coach at both Boise State and Colorado.

- Michael Frisina and Brandon Huppert, quality control analysts for the Beavers,have both served on the staff at UC Davis. Frisina was the special teams QC in 2021, while Huppert was the defensive line coach with the Aggies from 2017-20.

Win Streak

Oregon State has won five consecutive games, the team’s longest streak since the 2013 Beavers won six straight.

- OSU’s streak is tied for the 10th-longest nationally, and is second in the Pac-12, trail-ing only Washington’s eight.

- The Beavers have won four straight at home, tied for the 13th-longest streak nationally.

Ranked

- Oregon State is ranked 18th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. Both rankings came out in the preseason.\ It’s the eighth time OSU has been ranked by either the coaches poll or the Associated Press to open a season, and the fourth time since 2001.

- Oregon State was in the AP Top 25 for six weeks during the 2022 season, which included a final ranking at No. 17 after the win over Florida. The Beavers also finished 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

How’s That For Game One?

All DJ Uiagalelei did in his first game at Oregon State was make OSU history. The transfer from Clemson started and passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of 1-yard scores, and became the first OSU QB, since at least 1996 to throw for three touchdowns and run for two in the same game.

- It’s also just the 18th time a Pac-12 quarterback has done that since ‘96.

- Uiagalelei completed 20-of-25 passes, an 80-percent completion percentage. That’s the fifth-best mark by an OSU QB dating back to 1996. A look below at the company he has joined.

QB Pct. Opp. Date

Sean Mannion 87.0 Nicholls 12/1/12

Sean Mannion 86.0 E. Wash. 8/31/13

Lyle Moevao 81.8 Wash. 10/18/08

Sean Canfield 80.6 UNLV 9/12/09

DJ Uiagalelei 80.0 SJSU 9/3/23

-As a team, the Beavers completed 22-of-28 passes, a 78.6 completion percentage and the seventh-best single-game marks since 1996.

- Uiagalelei is now 23-6 as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level.

Martinez Goes Over 100 Again

Damien Martinez ran for 145 yards in the win over San Jose State, surpassing 100 for the seventh time in his career. Those seven have come over an eight-game stretch dating back to last season.

- The sophomore now has 1,127 yards rushing for his career, making him the 38th Beaver to hit that plateau. He ranks 34th, just shy of Leroy Whittle, who ran for 1,254 yards from 1961-63.

Limiting Yards

- Oregon State held Arizona State to 276 yards in the Beavers’ last true road game last season. That’s the best mark by a Beaver defense under head coach Jonathan Smith on an opponent’s turf.

- OSU nearly bettered that Sunday, limit-ing SJSU to 279 yards, including 56 on the ground.

- Trent Bray took over as Oregon State’s defensive coordinator for the last four ames of the 2021 season. Since then, over a stretch of 18 games, the Beavers have held opponents to 332.8 yards per game, 22nd nationally, and best in the Pac-12. Teams have surpassed 400 yards against OSU just three times in those 18 games.

- OSU has also held opponents to 113.3 rush yards per game over that stretch, 15th nationally and second in the Pac-12, trailing only Utah (99.3 rypg).

Points, Too

- Oregon State’s defense held the Spar-tans to 17 points, the 10th time over that 18-game stretch where the Beavers have limited an opponent to less than 20.

- Opponents have averaged 20.2 points per game over that stretch, tied for 15th nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12.

On The Other Side Of The Ball

- Makiya Tongue and Riley Sharp switched sides of the ball after last season. Tongue moved from wide receiver to inside linebacker and Sharp went from outside linebacker to tight end.

- Both got on the stats sheet in their first career games at their new spots.

- Tongue was credited with two tackles and a forced fumble while Sharp caught his first career pass, going for 22 yards, in the fourth quarter.