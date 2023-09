With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (1-0, 0-0 P12) set to host UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) at the newly-renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the starters matched up as recruits!

As you can likely imagine, Oregon State is going to have the advantage at every position here this week as they take on UC Davis. This week, D.J. Uiagalelei will face off against counterpart Miles Hastings, who is originally out of San Marcos, California, which is just about a two-hour drive from Uiagalelei's hometown of Bellflower.

Advantage - Uiagalelei/Oregon State