Now at Graham Kapwsin and not Puyallup, Durant started his season off last week in a major way with three touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return in a 49-10 win. he finished with three receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Crook County and Freauff started their season with a 22-13 win over Philomath. The recent Oregon State commitment had a monster day with five receptions for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

Tough back-to-back losses for Homestead as they fell to Silver Creek 23-14. It was a quiet night for Hook, who recorded just two receptions for 16 yards.

Memorial fell to the Forney Jackrabbits 62-0. Tullis recorded eight carries for 35 yards in the game.

Foster and Central Catholic defeated Bellevue 48-27 on Saturday. No stats were found for Foster.

Punahou fell for the first time this past weekend to the Centennial Huskies out of Corona, California. No stats are available for the game.

Frazier is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain that was expected to keep him sidelined for a few weeks. In his absence, McKinney advanced to 2-0 on the season with a 35-14 win over Berkner.

Brinson and Gaither were off this past week.

Young and the St. Louis Crusaders defeated Nevada's Desert Pines Jaguars 35-30.

The Kelso Hilanders and Stewart fell to the Timberline Blazers 31-3 on Friday night

Bishop Kelly and Johnson have been dominant in each of their first two games, including this past weekend against Centennial, in which they won that game 49-17.