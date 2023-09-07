Dam Nation Collective Launches “Mission to $1 Million” Challenge Campaign

Oregon State's Dam Nation Collective is looking to strike while the iron is hot, starting a massive campaign to help raise over two million dollars to support student athletes. DMC, the official name, image, and likeness collective of Oregon State University Athletics, announced the launch of the “Mission to $1 Million” challenge campaign, spurred on by a $1 million dollar-for-dollar challenge from an anonymous Beaver supporter. For every new dollar given in support of the Dam Nation Collective, the challenger will match up to $1 million, for a total of $2 million. Recent college conference realignment has fueled this unique challenge... As of writing this story, the DMC has raised over 83,000 dollars... This is a brilliant move by Oregon State and those with the DMC as having more and more revenue streams to the football program is an absolute must for the university as the rounds of conference realignment have thrown OSU's future finances into question. LINK TO DONATION CHALLENGE

First Full-Stadium Sell-Out Since...

With Oregon State set to open the newly-minted Reser Stadium on Saturday against the UC Davis Aggies, the Beavers will likely have their first "true" sellout since 2016... Last season the Beavers could fit roughly 28,000 fans in the in-progress stadium and sold out contests against USC, Washington State, and Oregon. The newly-renovated Reser Stadium holds 35,548 and is expandable to 36,000+ with standing-room-only options. Before the stadium remodel, the Beavers held just over 43,000... While OSU hasn't had a full stadium capacity sellout since the 2016 Civil War, it's very reasonable to think the Beavers could sell out all six home games this season. With the Beavers a top-25 team with big aspirations this year, and the new shine of Reser Stadium glowing, I'd expect most, if not all games will be sellouts this season. Additionally, the Beavers have seen an uptick in season ticket numbers, so attendance should be up across the board this season... With how intimidating of an environment Reser was at half capacity last season, it's going to be fascinating to hear how it sounds throughout this season...

