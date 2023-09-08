PREDICTION: Oregon State 56, UC Davis 7

-> It's going to be an electric Saturday evening at Reser Stadium...

After patiently awaiting the completion of the Reser Renovation, the No. 16 Oregon State football team is set to debut their new stadium against FCS foe UC Davis...

With Oregon State coming off a 42-17 win over San Jose State, the Beavers are primed and ready for this matchup and shouldn't have any trouble with the Aggies.

Offensively, the Beavers will pick up right where they left off against the Spartans, and perhaps even better as they'll look to clean up some of their minor miscues.

Whether it be passing with DJ Uiagalelei and the receivers/tight ends or running the ball with Damien Martinez, the Beavers should be able to get whatever they want offensively in this one.

If we thought DJ was efficient against the Spartans a week ago, you'll likely see even more of an impressive stat line before he ultimately gives way to Aidan Chiles or Ben Gulbranson when the game is in the cooler.