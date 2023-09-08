BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: UC Davis vs Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the No. 16 Beavers (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) set to host UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) at Reser Stadium on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
PREDICTION: Oregon State 56, UC Davis 7
-> It's going to be an electric Saturday evening at Reser Stadium...
After patiently awaiting the completion of the Reser Renovation, the No. 16 Oregon State football team is set to debut their new stadium against FCS foe UC Davis...
With Oregon State coming off a 42-17 win over San Jose State, the Beavers are primed and ready for this matchup and shouldn't have any trouble with the Aggies.
Offensively, the Beavers will pick up right where they left off against the Spartans, and perhaps even better as they'll look to clean up some of their minor miscues.
Whether it be passing with DJ Uiagalelei and the receivers/tight ends or running the ball with Damien Martinez, the Beavers should be able to get whatever they want offensively in this one.
If we thought DJ was efficient against the Spartans a week ago, you'll likely see even more of an impressive stat line before he ultimately gives way to Aidan Chiles or Ben Gulbranson when the game is in the cooler.
