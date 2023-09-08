With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (1-0, 0-0 P12) set to host the UC Davis Aggies (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) at the newly-renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge gives you the latest with the Beavs in this in-depth notebook...

Defensively, Oregon State allowed just 279 yards of total offense, and a big chunk of those yards came in garbage time when the Spartans put together a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Another score was also set up for SJSU when the Beavers had a blocked punt that set up the Spartans in plus territory.

So when you strip away the garbage time touchdown and the blocked punt (on the OSU 22), Oregon State's defense really allowed three points and less than 200 yards of total offense.

"I thought we played really well," defensive coordinator Trent Bray said. "We wanted to take away the deep ball and the quarterback and they did well. For 58 minutes we kept them almost completely in check. Very happy with the discipline we played with."

As far as what stood out for improvement, Bray highlighted the underneath routes and fine details, two things that the Aggies will test this week...

"There were times we could have been a little tighter on the underneath routes," Bray said. "It's really the fine details that we need to improve on, but it was a great start."

The new-look secondary also passed its first big test as the Beavers were replacing three high-end starters Rezjohn Wright, Jaydon Grant, and Alex Austin entering this 2023 campaign.

Tyrice Ivy and Jaden Robinson were thrust into full-time starting roles for the first time at cornerback in their OSU careers and for the most part, played great football. Ivy had a trio of penalties, but that's something you can live with in his debut from JUCO to D1...

"I was very pleased (with the secondary) on Sunday," Bray said. "They've got good receivers at SJSU and a good quarterback, so I was pleased to see them play well against a good QB and receivers."

Ryan Cooper Jr., one of the major returnees in the secondary who played significant snaps last year, feels that the leadership and strong play from the above-trio last season was a huge inspiration and motivation to maintain a strong level of play.

"We learned behind those guys, so when it was our time to play we stepped up to the task," Cooper said. "They held the standard, and we're trying to hold it even higher. Our whole defense stepped up (against SJSU) and we did what Coach Bray asked of us."

Cooper also highlighted the Beavers' tackling against the Spartans, noting it's a huge point of emphasis from DB coach Blue Adams...

"We work on tackling every day and that is Coach Blue's (Adams) big thing in the DB room, playing physical," Cooper said. "That's something we gained as a room, and guys last year tackled well too, so we just took that to the grass this year."