With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (1-0, 0-0) set to host UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) at the newly-renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Aggies...

UC Davis Opponent Preview

- The UC Davis football team (1-0) will head north to face Oregon State (1-0) at Reser Stadium. The game will air on Pac-12 Network as Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy will call the action.

- The Aggies are coming off a convincing 48-10 victory on the road at Texas A&M–Commerce. The 38-point margin of victory was the biggest in a season opener for the Ags since 2012.

- Lan Larison shined in the first half of the season opener as the Idaho native rushed for three touchdowns and amassed 109 yards on the ground in the game.

- The Aggie defense picked off three passes and held the Lions to just 57 yards in the first half. Jehiel Budgett, Markeece Alexander, and Mario Minor all tallied interceptions.

- The Beavers are coming off a 42-17 victory in their season opener at San Jose State. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei accounted for five touchdowns, including three through the air. The game will mark the first contest at Reser Stadium after a big renovation.

- The two teams have not met since 1930 as the Beavers hold a 4-0 all-time series advantage. All four games were played in Corvallis.

- There are some connections between the two squads as Michael Frisina and Brandon Huppert, quality control analysts for the Beavers, both served on the staff at UC Davis. Frisina was the special teams QC in 2021, while Huppert was the defensive line coach with the Aggies from 2017-20.